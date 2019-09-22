“Diane’s fingerprints are all over those kids’ hearts for the rest of their lives. It’s sad to see her go, but her impact and influence will last far beyond her tenure.”

Larry Machonga, family pastor at Hillcrest Bible Church, the OYC’s temporary home

“She came in and did outstanding, and developed a great place for kids to grow, have fun and learn. She cares deeply about kids and is committed to working with them, but also holds them responsible for their choices.”

Steve Staton, Oregon village president 2007-2019

“The kids have always delighted in her; she has a special connection with them.”

Jeanne Carpenter, Oregon village president

“Diane immediately made me feel like this was a safe place where I belonged; a family away from my family. The OYC helped me learn that everybody matters and to be inclusive. I always wanted to be a teacher, and I was inspired by what Diane has done to help guide kids through this insane time in their lives.”

Elisa Kaether, assistant director of the OYC and former OYC attendee

“Diane taught me that some kids come here to hang out, and some come for help. There’s not always food ready at home if parents are at jobs; sometimes it’s a second home.”

Brett Trinkle, AmeriCorps member at OYC and former OYC attendee

“When I started coming to the youth center, Diane really saw me and wanted to get to know me more. We have a really good bond; through the ups and downs we’ve been there for each other. She’s always there for support.”

Tavaris Funderburg, Oregon Middle School seventh-grader and OYC attendee

“She listens, and that’s very important, especially with kids who want to be heard. They come here because they know they are in a very good, safe environment.”

Connie Dollard, Town of Oregon resident who donates to the OYC

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Diane. When the YMCA pulled out she got us all together, and she’s created a family here.”

Kelly Allen, OYC board member

“None of this would have been possible here without Diane. We brought the skills and time, and she was at the center and tied it all together.”

Erin Chisman, OYC board president

