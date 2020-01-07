The Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese has started a new monthly tradition.
On the second Friday of each month, the coffeehouse will play host to an open mic night, where area musicians and artists are welcome to take the stage and entertain the audience.
Owner Jeanne Carpenter said the first open mic night was held on Friday, Nov. 14 and the house was “packed,” estimating around 150 attendees.
Each open mic night will run from 6-8 p.m. at the Firefly, at 114 N. Main St.
Any level of performer or artist is welcome, amateur to professional.
Carpenter encourages any type of performances, as well, such as spoken word, duos, acoustic guitarists and a capella singers.
For information, call 835-6238.