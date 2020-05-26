Pechmann Memorials of Madison is well known for its public monuments and civic memorials, having been commissioned to design the veterans memorials in regional communities including Monona, Stoughton, Sun Prairie and Verona.
What is less well known is the story of its founder, Kurt Pechmann.
Frank Caruso, social media videographer and reporter for Oregon Community Access Media, recently had the opportunity to learn a little about Kurt from his grandson, Erich Pechmann.
Caruso was interviewing sisters Merlane Keller and Annetta Powell about laying brick pavers in honor of Merlane’s husband and their brother, both veterans, at the Oregon World War Memorial, which is located at the intersection of South Main Street and Janesville Street.
Erich was helping place the pavers and began telling Caruso about his grandfather’s life.
While Caruso had not anticipated hearing about Pechmann’s life, he began recording Erich.
Pechmann was a soldier during WWII in the German Army. He was captured by British forces and held as a prisoner of War in Illinois, forced to work as a farmer. He later returned to Germany, met his wife, and immigrated to Lodi. He began his granite-cutting business, Pechmann Memorials, Inc. which his son and grandson have continued, making it a three generation business.
Caruso edited the two interviews together into a Memorial Day Feature, which he posted to the OCA Media Facebook page on Saturday, May 23.
The video story can be viewed at facebook.com/ ocamediawi.