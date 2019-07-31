Children made crafts based in Native American culture with Madison Museum of Contemporary Art representatives during its Art Cart event at Waterman Triangle Park on Saturday, July 27.
Attendees made pouches sewn together with string and paper mosaic crafts.
Art Carts run throughout August in Dane County at parks, playgrounds and beaches. The events are free to attend.
For the schedule of Art Cart stops, visit mmoca.org/learn/for-kids.
To view or buy the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.