Helen Mallory celebrated her 103rd birthday Wednesday, June 3, at Oregon Manor.
She had a cake and got window visits from family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mallory, who grew up milking cows and driving tractors on her family’s farm, spent most of her life in Monroe until she was 94. Then she stayed in Mauston with her daughter for a few years before moving to a nursing home in Elroy, and she’s been at Oregon Manor for about four years.
In 2017 she told the Observer, she likes big band music, animals – especially horses.