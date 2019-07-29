Seven Oregon area veterans will head to Washington, D.C. Saturday, Sept. 7 as part of the next Badger Honor Flight, and people have a chance to participate in a special “Mail Call” event for them upon their return.
People are invited to write a card or letter that shows their appreciation for their service to the country.
All cards and letters must be sent by Aug. 12 to: Marcy Larson, 5337 Lincoln Rd., Oregon, WI 53575 or emailed to larson81marcy@gmail.com. People can also drop off mail at the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce office at 117 Spring St. by Aug. 12.
A special “Mail Call” takes place after the return flight at the Dane County Regional Airport to welcome the veterans home. People are invited to attend the event at the airport, and should arrive at 8:15 p.m. Badger Honor Flight volunteers will assist them.