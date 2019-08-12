A few passing rain showers didn’t deter attendees from enjoying each other’s company amongst some good sounds and good food at the 13th annual Washington Street Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 3.
The event celebrates the historic south side neighborhood encompassing Elm, Washington, State, Union and portions of Janesville and South Main streets. Part of Washington Street was closed off for the event, which features children’s activities and games and a visit from the Oregon Fire and EMS departments.