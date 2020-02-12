‘Love your library’
To celebrate National Library Lover’s Month, Firefly Coffee House and Artisan Cheese is hosting a “Love your library,” fundraiser.
Money from the event will go towards the Oregon Library Campaign, which is working to break ground on a new public library in 2021.
From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 50% of Valentines Day’s sales will be donated to the campaign. Owner Jeanne Carpenter, is offering free story time for children every hour, on the hour between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We invite you to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Firefly and support a great cause,” the event description said.
For information, email firefly@fireflycoffeehouse.com or call 835-6238.