Local kids sat out and sold the fruits of their labor to raise money for Oregon organizations.
Madeline Nott, 11, and her brother Liam, 8, sold Limeade and Rice Krispies, making $92 to be donated to the Oregon Food Pantry at the end of July. On Sunday, Aug. 4, a group of children, including Hudson and Harper Dretske, Claira and Patrick Humolus, and Tanner Kuehl, were selling lemonade on the 500 block of Burr Oak Drive when firefighters stopped for some refreshments, and gave the children a tour of the fire truck. The five made $30 on their stand, and are going to give it back to the fire department.