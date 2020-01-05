Megan McIsaac and Elbricht, owned by Sue and Rick Neipert of Meadow's Gait Friesians are Champions at USDF all breeds award at FEI Intermediare II and third place at FEI Grand Prix Freestyle.
McIsaac owns Lindinhof Equine Sports Zentrum in Oregon and is a USDF Certified Instructor through fourth level and a USDF Gold, Silver, Bronze medalist with all USDF bars. She was the 2014 National Champion with Kingsley and has competed four horses at GP. She has also competed successfully at Dressage at Devon and the West Coast Dressage Festival, and has received year-end USDF, USEF, and WDCTA awards. She has 15 plus years teaching experience and her students have competed through GP, earned rider awards and medals.