The Oregon Public Library’s Pre-K literacy program continues to immerse local kids in vocabulary and storytelling, a feat that will be celebrated with a party on the first Saturday of March.

The library’s annual celebration of its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program returns March 7, marking the seventh year of the initiative. The free event will run from 10 a.m. until noon at the library, 256 Brook St., and is for kids ages 6 and under.

Along with a scavenger hunt, crafts, games and treats, the event will play host to a popular picture book character, Pete the Cat, who will be available for photos with attendees. Visitors are reminded to bring their own cameras for pictures and a library volunteer will be on hand to take the photos.

The Oregon-Brooklyn Lions Club, which has been the primary sponsor for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, which challenges local children to tackle 1,000 stories before starting elementary school, is also sponsoring the celebration. Participants of the program can earn prizes at several milestones — a sticker for 100 books, an educational toy at 500 and finally a paperback book and a certificate after eclipsing 1,000 stories.

For information, call youth services and community engagement librarian Kelly Allen at 835-3656 or email kallen@oregonlibrary.org.