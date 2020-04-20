A webinar guiding adults through journaling is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, April 23.
Registration is required and attendance is limited to 12.
Therapist Jullie Tallard Johnson will walk participants through journaling prompts to help with mental health during this interactive online session. Participants can register at oregonpubliclibrary.org.
For information, email Kara Ripley at kripley@oregonlibrary.org.
The library is hosting virtual storytime at 10 a.m. on Fridays throughout April.
Participants can access the storytime through the Oregon Public Library’s Facebook page. The event is geared for children 6 years old and younger, with librarian Kelly Allen guiding children through stories, using puppets and live songs.
The library is hosting a virtual baby storytime geared for babies 18 months and younger at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/OplBabyVirtual. After participants register, a link will be emailed to them.