While still closed, the library is making it easier for patrons to pick up materials on hold. A new program now offers curbside pick-up without an appointment.
The on-demand service will be offered two days a week, on Mondays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Since closing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library has been offering curbside pick-up of materials by appointment. While that will continue, the on-demand service allows patrons to drop by without pre-arranging a time slot.
For either service, patrons must place items on hold in advance by calling 835-3656 or visiting ore.linkcat.info.
For information, visit oregonpubliclibrary.org.