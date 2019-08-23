A pair of incoming Brooklyn Elementary School fourth graders who have been friends since first grade collected donations to the American Family Children’s Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 15. Ella Hoxie and Norah Schiefelbein raised more than $60 in a couple of hours from people like Doug Tucker, of Oregon, who said he can’t pass up a lemonade stand when he sees one. “My brother had heart problems when he was born and the hospital helped him, and our other friend’s sister has the same thing and they are helping her,” Hoxie said. “We wanted to donate to help, too.”