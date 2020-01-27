Audiobook fans and e-book readers are invited to “Meet Libby” at the library.
Adults are welcome 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, to learn how to use “Libby,” an audiobook and e-book service though the library, to check out materials remotely.
When using Libby on a phone, tablet or computer participants can sign in to multiple libraries, with one or more cards for each library. Patrons can download books and audiobooks for offline reading, or stream to save space. If you prefer reading on a Kindle, Libby can send your library books to it, according to the library service’s Overdrive website.
Participants should bring their own device. Registration is required.
Library staff will teach patrons how to download and navigate the Libby app, browse and borrow e-Books and audiobooks on a mobile device, place a hold on popular titles and return a digital title before the due date.
For information, contact kripley@oregonlibrary.org.