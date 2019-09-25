The Regierungsbezirk Kassel in Germany and Dane County share similarities in terms of population, size, land and culture, according to a Dane County news release.
The relationship dates back to 2007, when they entered into The Kassel-Dane Sister County Partnership, and the Edgar Knecht Jazz Trio’s visit to Oregon this year is part of that partnership.
County supervisor Chuck Erickson of District 13 told the Observer the partnership has fostered multiple cultural exchanges with Kassel, “ranging from artists, photographers and musicians” to “focusing on renewable energy and regional transportation options.
He said the program maintains a relationship between local municipalities as well as individuals.
It started with a Dane County delegation going to Kassel to learn more about its commuter rail structure and solar energy initiatives, according to the county release. They also attended the Documenta 12 Art Festival, which is put on every five years.
In 2008, representatives from Kassel traveled here to study water resource management, visit agri-businesses and an organic farm and attend Concerts on the Square and a Madison Mallards baseball game.
The relationship continued with the Kassel fine arts center bringing an exhibit to the Dane County Regional Airport terminal in 2010. In 2012, Kassel hosted a Dane County artist, Micheal Velliquette.