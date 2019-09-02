This year’s Brooklyn Labor Day Truck and Tractor Pull attendees enjoyed beautiful weather at Legion Park from Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
Aside from the truck and tractor pulls, the event featured live music, food vendors, activities for children such as pedal tractor races and a sandbox filled with toys and corn.
Event volunteers with the Oregon Sno-Blazers and Brooklyn Sno-Hornets handed out green bracelets that said “John Deere Jeff 1962-2019.” Jeff Stone, of Oregon, who died unexpectedly this spring, was a John Deere toy collector and an avid snowmobiler, worked at Sloan Implement in Mount Horeb and helped organize the Brooklyn truck and tractor pulls. A banner in his memory was near the beer tent, where Stone often sold raffle tickets for the annual event.