This year’s Brooklyn Labor Day Truck and Tractor Pull attendees enjoyed beautiful weather at Legion Park from Aug. 30-Sept. 1.

Aside from the truck and tractor pulls, the event featured live music, food vendors, activities for children such as pedal tractor races and a sandbox filled with toys and corn.

Event volunteers with the Oregon Sno-Blazers and Brooklyn Sno-Hornets handed out green bracelets that said “John Deere Jeff 1962-2019.” Jeff Stone, of Oregon, who died unexpectedly this spring, was a John Deere toy collector and an avid snowmobiler, worked at Sloan Implement in Mount Horeb and helped organize the Brooklyn truck and tractor pulls. A banner in his memory was near the beer tent, where Stone often sold raffle tickets for the annual event.

More than a dozen vendors participated in the Brooklyn Fall Arts and Crafts Fair at Brooklyn Elementary School on Aug. 31.

Among them were booths run by members of the same family. Those included Elizabeth Blakemore and her mother Catherine Blakemore, of Albany, who sold books, and Marge Beers, of Oregon, who has been making and selling crafts with her two sisters for 35 years and with her two daughters for 10 years.