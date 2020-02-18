Creating more community
Village of Oregon officials think underrepresented people deserve a better voice.
Making space for those voices is the goal of the inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring St.
The initial role of the board is to shed light on how minorities feel living and working in Oregon, as not all have had the same experiences, Village of Oregon Board trustees concurred at a Jan. 6 village board meeting.
Village president Jeanne Carpenter brought the idea forward to the village board, and trustees unanimously voted to pass it, lauding Carpenter’s efforts to help people feel more welcome in Oregon.
According to a Facebook post by advisory board leader and Oregon resident Alice Pearson Egan to the Oregon Allies page, all are welcome to attend.
Egan said the board is looking to hear perspectives from anyone who is a person of color, people who have immigrated from another country and/or people who identify with the LGBTQ+ community.
In the future, advisory board members might expand the discussion into issues surrounding gender, sex, disabilities, age, mental health and how the village can better respond to those problems.
Advisory board leadership will communicate regularly with the village board through agenda reports about how those conversations go, village administrator Mike Gracz told the board in January.
For more information, call Egan at 575-3937.