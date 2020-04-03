Stoughton Health will close its Oregon clinic indefinitely, beginning Saturday, April 4, due to COVID-19.
Stoughton Hospital announced the closure in a news release on Friday, April 3. Oregon Urgent Care Clinic is located at 990 Janesville St. in Oregon and is normally open seven days a week.
In the release, Stoughton Health recommends Oregon residents who suspect they might be exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus call the hospital, located at 900 Ridge St., at 873-6611 prior to visiting.
For more information, visit stoughtonhealth.com.