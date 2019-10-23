Costumed kids will once again hit the streets of Oregon in pursuit of a sugary bounty this Halloween.
Official trick-or-treating hours in the village are set for 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The annual tradition will conclude a week of ghastly events that include a new equestrian-themed celebration and the return of Triple Treat.
Coinciding with a day of no school for Oregon students, the free Happy Horses Halloween fall event will kick off at Three Gaits Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, 3741 Hwy. 138, on Friday, Oct. 25. The farm will feature hayrides, a bouncy house and pumpkin decorating from 2:30-7:30 p.m., along with a herd of horses dressed for the occasion.
Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and may take photos with an animal of their choice. There will also be food and beverages for purchase, a bake sale and a raffle for a 55-inch smart TV. Raffle tickets will be $5 or guests can purchase six for $25.
For information on the Happy Horses Halloween fall event, call 877-9086.
A few days later, the annual Triple Treat will take over Oregon High School, 456 N. Perry Pkwy., on Sunday, Oct. 27. Sponsored by Hillcrest Bible Church, the free event will feature games and door prizes from 4-6 p.m., along with a triple treat of “food, family and fun.”
The occasion will also be another opportunity for those in the Halloween spirit to bust out their favorite costumes.
For information on Triple Treat, call 835-7972.