Free tax prep at Oregon Village Hall
Oregon and Brooklyn residents can receive free tax preparation at the Oregon Village Hall this year.
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) will offer assistance from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in February and March at the Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring St.
Appointments are required.
To make an appointment for the tax prep services, and find out what documents are required to complete your taxes, go to the Oregon Senior Center between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays Jan. 11, 18 and 25.
Staff at the senior center and Oregon Village Hall request participants looking for tax assistance contact the Wisconsin Department of Revenue with questions at 255-2486, not the senior center or village hall.