Residents of the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District can get free smoke detectors installed by district personnel.
WisSafe and the American Red Cross have donated smoke detectors to the district, fire chief Glenn Linzmeier wrote in a Feb. 12 news release. He wrote that the goal was making sure every home in the district has working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
To that end, OAFED personnel will be inspecting and installing smoke detectors with 10-year batteries at no cost for anyone living in the district. That area includes the Village of Oregon and parts of the towns of Oregon, Dunn and Rutland. They will also check carbon monoxide detectors.
If there are any non-working smoke detectors, OAFED will install new smoke detectors in the appropriate places, with a maximum of three per home.
According to the news release, 65% of reported home fire deaths occurred in homes without a working smoke detector. OAFED recommends smoke alarms be tested monthly and batteries replaced yearly (unless they are 10-year batteries), and smoke alarms should be replaced every six to 10 years.