For twenty years the Oregon Brooklyn Lions Club has been hand delivering holiday baskets to residents’ homes to brighten the season.
The baskets for both Thanksgiving and Christmas include ingredients to make a full holiday spread, including ham, potatoes, pie, milk and buns.
This year, the Christmas deliveries are set to take place at various times on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The Lions Club goes through the Oregon Area School District and the Oregon Area Senior Center for names and addresses for suggestions of people who should get the free service.
Every year the Lions Club gives away about 50 baskets, Arlen Milestone, Lions Club member said.
To suggest a family or person for the free holiday meal contact Noriko Stevenson or Carol Bausch at the senior center by Friday, Dec. 13 at 835-5801.