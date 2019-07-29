An event to raise funds for Stage IV metastatic breast cancer research is coming to Oregon this weekend.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3., the public is invited to the One Woman Many Lakes ArtFest at Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St.
Mary Gooze, of One Woman Many Lakes, will be at the show to share information about her breast cancer journey and answer any questions visitors might have.
All proceeds from ArtFest will go toward research and a cure for metastatic breast cancer via the More For Stage IV Fund at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center.
Proceeds will be matched twice, and Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese will donate 10% of all its sales to the cause.
Gooze’s story began in 2012 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, the One Woman Many Lakes website states.
“Thankfully it was an early detection due to the yearly mammogram screening and the treatments were the customary surgery, chemotherapy and radiation that consumed nine months of my life,” the website said. “During that time, swimming was my refuge and I would venture down to the pool with my bald head and swim as the soothing water and the repetition of strokes gave me a temporary reprieve from thinking about cancer.”
For information about this event and its cause, visit onewomanmanylakes.org.