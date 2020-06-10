Nathan Feest, a 2016 Oregon High School graduate, paired his industrial technology skills with a need to help a Milwaukee community center during the coronavirus shutdown in March.
Feest chose to make 3D masks for the Pathfinders after school community center, 1614 E Kane Place, after seeing needs online at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Center for Community Based Learning Leadership and Research.
Feest’s father had recently bought a 3D printer after learning about a type of mask called the “Montana Mask.” These masks could be made using a 3D printer and pieces of N95 masks. He saw an opportunity to help by making 35 face masks for Pathfinders that offers education, outreach and clinical services.
Feest, who graduated from UW-Milwaukee in May with an information technology management degree and a certificate in international business, used polylactic acid plastic as the mask’s main component. He also used portions of N95 material for the mouth piece, and thirdly the 3D printer to mold it together.
Feest said each mask takes three to four hours to make.
The PCL thermoplastic comes from renewable resources like corn starch and sugar cane, according to the Science Direct website. It is a common bioplastic that is biodegradable.
Some of the most common uses for polylactic acid are plastic films, bottles, and biodegradable medical devices like screws, pins, rods and plates.
Feest said it was cost-effective to find the materials for the masks because the materials were readily available in manufacturing.
Supply and demand played a factor, however; finding elastic bands for the face mask tie around the ears wasn’t easy. He would often search for materials online at Hobby Lobby, Home Depot and Michaels Craft Store.
Feest said the masks can be sanitized by just wiping and can be reused safely.
This wasn’t the first time Feest has volunteered at UW-M.
He previously volunteered in his Multicultural America service-learning course at UW-M. He has also volunteered in providing free IT services for Our Next Generation, which is a local youth-serving organization in Milwaukee.
After graduating from UW-M in May, Feest has been hired at Sysco as a systems engineer in the sales division. He will begin training in August likely remotely, and will be based out of North Carolina.