Three hundred pumpkins from a local farm were decorated during the 5th annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Prairie View Elementary School.
During the event more than 340 participants enjoyed decorating pumpkins, coloring, a bouncy house, balloon animals, face paint and even a projection of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Badger game.
Hay bales were scattered throughout the school to create a fall theme. And a free photo booth rounded out the fun for families.
Pure Integrity Homes organizes the event each year and Anna Petrie, team manager at PIH, said it allows employees to be connected to Oregon.
“This is a way for us to be present in the community,” she said.
The 50/50 raffle brought in $250 for the PIH scholarship given to a senior each year.
