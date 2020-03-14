The Oregon Area Senior Center will host a presentation next week on the 115 Fighter Wing next week, which is being considered an option to host the controversial F-35 fighter jets.
The presentation is set for 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the senior center, 219 Park St.
Lt. Col. Keith Hofkens Jr., the communications flight commander at the 115 Fighter Wing at Madison’s Truax Field, will lead the presentation.
Hofkens is expected to give a brief overview of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, the 115 fighter wing’s federal and state missions and the impact they have on the Madison-area community and economy.
He will also talk about what the transition to the U.S. Air Force’s F-35’s means to the county, state and nation, and specifically discuss the 1,475 page Environmental Impact Study about the F-35 fighter jets done for the Madison area.
The environmental study found that just over 1,000 households – many of them occupied by low-income or minority residents – near Truax Field and the Dane County Regional Airport would be impacted by the addition of F-35’s, according to a Wisconsin Public Radio report from February. On average, the daily noise levels could rise by 65 decibels.
For information about the presentation call the senior center at 835-5801.