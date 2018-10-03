Two Oregon residents are participating in a Dane County renewable energy forum being held Saturday at a church in Madison.
WKOW-TV meteorologist and Oregon resident Bob Lindmeier with will serve as moderator for the event. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison.
Lindmeier helped organize the forum, which is hosted by the Lutheran Office for Public Policy in Wisconsin and features Dane County executive Joe Parisi as the keynote speaker.
The forum also includes representatives from the cities of Madison and Middleton, Renew Wisconsin, a pastor from Advent Lutheran Church in Madison and Oregon School District business manager Andy Weiland.
Weiland told the Observer he’ll talk about renewable energy systems and projects in the Oregon School District, as well as plans for a renewable system that could provide 100 percent of the energy needed for a new elementary school the district hopes to build in Fitchburg, depending on the outcome of two November referendum questions.
Lindmeier said he and others in the Lutheran Synod, which organized the forum, want to inform people “about the good things that are happening” in Dane County cities, schools and private institutions around renewable energy.
“We do have two goals for the forum,” he said, “to celebrate the accomplishments and also give people some tangible takeaways about what they can do themselves.”
The forum is being held to have one setting where people can hear about the accomplishments and goals that are being put forth, Lindmeier told the Observer.
“I believe Dane County is the nation’s leader in taking advantage of renewable energy,” he said.
He noted Madison and Middleton each has a goal to reach 100 percent renewable energy in the next 20 to 30 years.
Oregon School District
Lindmeier described OSD as “the leading school district in the state in terms of reducing environment impact and increasing environmental literacy.”
Weiland will discuss both geothermal and solar energy projects in the school district. He said the district has two schools – the middle and the high schools – with wings that are heated and cooled entirely through geothermal energy.
There are also three schools with solar panel systems that produce 10 to 15 percent of their annual energy needs for the buildings: Brooklyn Elementary School, OMS and OHS.
“Those systems are fairly small for those schools,” Weiland observed. “That’s intentional because the utilities will penalize you if you create too much energy. If you do, they sort of consider you a utility, which doesn’t really make sense, but that is how it is.”
Weiland explained the school district’s emphasis on renewable energy is driven by the Board of Education, which in January adopted Policy 139: Environmental Sustainability in the Oregon School District.
The policy states the district “will continue to develop building and operational practices and procedures that reflect a commitment to environmental sustainability,” and it “will have an aligned K-12 curriculum that integrates ecological and environmental sciences and issues into the curriculum, including socio-economic aspects.”
Weiland said in adopting the policy, the school board is “trying to figure out ways to use renewable energy and trying to be a good steward of the environment – and to show students that we’re doing that.”
He added if voters approve a referendum in November, the district would build a new elementary school and is “exploring how to make it ‘net zero,’” which means including an energy system that produces as much energy as the building would require annually.
Weiland said if built, the school would have both geothermal and solar energy.
“We have 368 solar panels at the high school (a 136 KW system) and we would need right around 2,000 at the new school,” he explained. “We just started working on figuring that out, and it is our hope. That’s the direction we’re heading.”
Case for renewable energy
Lindmeier told the Observer that incorporating renewable energy broadly in society will require a grassroots effort because of the lack of political leadership currently at the state and federal levels.
“My message is people need to do something,” he said. “This has to be a grassroots thing; we need everyday people to organize that to make these changes.”
He said he’s delivered “literally hundreds of talks” to groups about the threat of climate change over the last three years.
“As a meteorologist in the business for 40 years, I’ve paid attention to what climate scientists have been saying about climate change,” Lindmeier said. “Over the years, I’ve become more concerned and alarmed about what they were saying, but I was not seeing the same level of concern among the general public.
“So I decided to do what I can to educate the public about climate change,” he added “To me, it’s my about grandchildren. Their lives are at stake unless we can make a rapid transition.”