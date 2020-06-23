Madison International Speedway is set to host a drive in fireworks event later this month.
The event is set to take place 6 p.m. Friday, June 26, at 1122 Sunrise Road, with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Parking is first come, first serve.
Concessions, restrooms and beer stands will be available during the event. Participants are asked to stay in their cars when not purchasing items or using the restrooms.
Speedway has doubled its firework budget from previous “Salute to America” fireworks shows that have been held in the past, according to a news release.
“This is going to be great, it will be fun to do something fun again,” co-owner Gregg McKarns said in a news release.
MIS plans to have multiple concession stands and beer stands available throughout the 50-acre outdoor facility, according to the release.
VIP parking passes, and front row parking passes are available for additional charge.
For information, visit misracing.com, contact gm@misracing.com or call 835-9700.