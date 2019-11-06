The landscape of Oregon and Brooklyn was white as a ghost on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 31. A fresh layer of snow covered the villages just in time for Halloween, but despite the conditions, it was business as usual for trick-or-treaters throughout the two communities.
Dreaming of a white Halloween
