Dozens of people attended the Oregon Area Senior Center pancake breakfast and bake sale Sunday, Jan. 26.
Attendees purchased delectable pastries and sampled all the breakfast fixings including sausage, pancakes, eggs and orange juice.
Dozens of people attended the Oregon Area Senior Center pancake breakfast and bake sale Sunday, Jan. 26.
Attendees purchased delectable pastries and sampled all the breakfast fixings including sausage, pancakes, eggs and orange juice.
Email Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or follow her on Twitter at @HeidemannEmilie.