Dive-in movie set for Feb. 15
The Oregon Community Pool is preparing for a “Dive in Movie.”
“Moana” is set to play 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the pool, located at 249 Brook St.
The pool is limited to 150 swimmers, so to ensure a spot, participants should register ahead of time, and are encouraged to bring inflatables to swim with during the movie.
The event is free, though donations are accepted to benefit the Oregon Brooklyn Optimist Splash Pad.
For information and to register, visit oregonsd.org.