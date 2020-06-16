Those looking to help raise funds for the new Oregon library have a fun opportunity to do so while discovering historic landmarks now through July 31.
New library capital campaign organizers have created a scavenger hunt consisting of a dozen architectural and structural monuments from around the community.
The library’s capital campaign has posted an entry form with pictures of the 12 locations for the scavenger hunt on its Facebook page, “Oregon Library FUN FUNdraiser.”
Participants who write down on the scavenger hunt sheet the address of each of the locations and submit it to the New Library Capital Campaign with a $5 to $25 suggested donation will be entered in a drawing to win a prize. Participants may enter the prize drawing as many times as they want, with additional donations.
Completed hunt sheets and entry donations must be received before July 31.
Checks should be made out to ‘Library Fun Fundraiser’ and mailed to 5545 County Road A, Brooklyn, WI 53575.