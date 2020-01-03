Three months after the Oregon Youth Center lost its longtime director, her successor has left the position.
The center does not plan to seek applicants in the immediate future after the exit of Ashleigh Smiley.
Elisa Kaether, who previously had been the assistant director, is now serving as interim director.
“Elisa has already developed a trusting relationship with the program participants, and we are confident that she will carry the program with passion and consistency as we move forward,” board member Ashley Disrud wrote in a Dec. 19 email to the Observer.
Smiley started in the position in early November after the departure of Diane Newlin, who had been director since 2010 before resigning in September.
“Ashleigh is setting out on the next chapter for her career,” Disrud wrote in her email. “ We wish her the very best, and are grateful for the work she did with our organization.”
The center also lost its board president this fall, when Erin Chisman resigned. Vice president Kelly Allen has been serving as interim president since then. Chisman is one of the founders of OYC and continues to volunteer at the center.
The board is selected for one year terms, those interested in serving on the board can find the application on the OYC website. Applications are open throughout the entire year.
The center opened its new building May 30. Disrud said in her email the center would be focusing on finishing a few building projects and continuing to serve the kids who use the center. It is still growing used to its new building, she added.
The center also plans to introduce a volunteer program in the spring for people who would like to get involved. People can also donate. The center has a wishlist available on its website and it could always use more snacks, Disrud wrote.