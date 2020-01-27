CPR, ‘Stop the Bleed’ classes held next week
People wanting to learn more about CPR and controlling bleeding during a medical event will have two opportunities.
From 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, and from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, a pair of EMS first responders who work at Pure Integrity Homes will host a CPR and “Stop the Bleed” class at the Oregon High School Innovation Center, 456 N. Perry Pkwy. The two classes will cover the same topics.
The classes will each run for two hours and will cover bleeding control, basic CPR, helping choking victims and using an automated external defibrillator (AED). No certifications will be given out.
These educational sessions are intended to teach participants basic lifesaving skills to be better prepared for emergency situations before first responders arrive.
The classes are taught by Lisa and Tony Antoniewicz, who have over 40 years of combined EMS experience. The pair are also Pure Integrity Homes Realtors.
The classes are open to participants ages 15 and older.
Registration is required.
For more information, visit oregonwi.com/events.