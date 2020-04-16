Connemara light show
To keep families entertained during a time of self-quarantine and the Safer at Home order, a house on Connemara Lane created a light show to watch from your car.
The light shows runs 8-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 1350 Connemara Lane in Oregon. From the car, participants can tune into 92.5 and listen to a variety of songs that are choreographed to the lights.
According to the Connemara Lane Facebook post the organizers add new songs each week so participants will never watch the same show.