Easter services are still on at Oregon churches, except virtually.
As one of most highly attended services of the year, local Catholic and Christian churches in Oregon want their congregations to know they can still celebrate the religious holiday.
In Oregon churches are adapting to the Stay at Home Order by streaming sermons on Facebook and Youtube. Hillcrest Bible Church is offering a three week series where members try to tackle the question of “where is God in all of this.” And People’s United Methodist Church and Holy Mother of Consolation are offering online and printed resources for Sunday School.
Observer reporters reached out to local congregations and asked what they are doing for Easter Sunday. Below is a list of their responses.
Community of Life Church
A pre-recorded Good Friday devotion and short family service celebration will be posted to the churches Facebook.
At 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 12 a Facebook live and a pre-recorded sermon will be on the churches Facebook page. The sermon will include worship songs and a link to a Sunday school lesson.
https://www.communityoflife.us/
Hillcrest Bible Church
A 30- minute Facebook live event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9, on Hillcrest Bible Church’s Facebook page, which will explain the significance of the Seder Meal. Pastor David Bartosik is also offering a Good Friday service available on Hillcrest’s website.
Two services will be available for Easter Sunday. At 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. staff will offer a streaming service with live prayer and a chat room.
Following Easter, Hillcrest Bible Church is offering a three week series where members and Bartosik will try to address the questions of “where is God in all of this,” and what members’ response should be.
People’s United Methodist Church
At 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10 People’s United Methodist Church will offer services on Youtube Live.
And at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 12, there will also be a live streamed service.
Holy Mother of Consolation
Holy Mother of Consolation Church is providing families with on-line and printed resources to assist with observing the holy week solemnities and celebrations at home.
holymotherchurch.weconnect.com
St. John’s Lutheran Church
At St. John’s Lutheran Church a virtual Easter service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 12.
Members of the congregation have been encouraged to send in photos of themselves worshiping at home and a slideshow is expected to be presented during the service.
People’s Church
People’s Church will have three live stream services.
Beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9; Noon Friday, April 10 and 9 a.m. Sunday, April 12. The services are available on the churche’s Youtube channel.