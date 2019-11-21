A Thanksgiving meal may be easier to digest if you burn some off some of the calories in advance.
The Thanksgiving community potluck and workout event, hosted by Community of Life Church and i2 Fitness, is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at i2 Fitness, 280 W. Netherwood Road.
The workout will begin at noon, with families and children ages 13 and above able to participate.
Following the workout, an assembly line of volunteers will put meals together for families in the community with groceries to have a full Thanksgiving spread.
Participants are encouraged to bring a dish to pass and participate in a potluck to “meet, mingle and give thanks with those in your community,” according to an event description.
To register, visit eventbrite.com and search for “Thanksgiving Community Workout and Potluck.”
For information, call Community of Life Church at 577-1543.