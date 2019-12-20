Oregon is ringing in the new year with three seperate holiday events.
Community members can celebrate from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Oregon Public library, Oregon Area Senior Center or Netherwood Knoll Elementary School.
Each location has events for the evening.
At the library, families can enjoy a scavenger hunt, photo booth, crafts at a ball drop at 7:15 p.m. The senior center is offering toss games and live music by “Grey and Casey” from 6-7 p.m. Finally, NKE is opening up the gym for activities and games.
The event is sponsored by the Oregon Community Education and Recreation department, senior center, library and State Bank of Cross Plains-Oregon.
For information, visit https://www.oregonwi.com/