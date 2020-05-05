As temperatures hit the 70s on Sunday, May 3, Oregon residents filled the streets and parks to enjoy the sun and warm weather.
Instead of flooding playgrounds and tennis courts families played catch in their yards and pet owners walked their dogs.
- Mackenzie Krumme
