Adorned on a wooden wall inside the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District building are golden name plates remembering the near 820 people who served the Oregon Fire Department in its storied 125 year history.
They hang on either side of a large cloth American flag. And below it are photos of all the fire chiefs who have served the last century and a quarter, Glenn Linzmeier, current fire chief, in the center.
Standing in front of that wall Sunday, Aug. 25, in the entrance to the 131 Spring St. facility, was Connie Martinson. She guided the hand of her 3 1/2 year old daughter, Ayla Brugger, to her grandfather’s name, Eric Martinson, one of the many volunteer firefighters who dedicated their time to keeping the community safe, she said.
Martinson continued her father’s legacy, becoming one of the first two women to join the department in 1988. She and her daughter were one of many attendees helping to celebrate the department’s anniversary.
Visitors of the department’s 125th anniversary event had many options to connect with the past with the help of local businesses, the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce and the Oregon Area Historical Society, Linzmeier said. They paged through old photo albums, documents and records displayed on tables throughout the space. A PowerPoint presentation inside the district building displayed facts about how the fire department has come to be the public entity it is today – from the early years to now.
From the first purchase of ladders and ropes in 1888, to its founding as an actual department and use of radios in the 1950s, the department evolved with technology and the community’s growth. Today, the department has 35 members including six full time staff – people from “all walks of life,” Linzmeier said, who strive to make their community a safer one.
The first decades
As visitors watched the PowerPoint, they likely learned that back in 1888, the Oregon Village minutes recorded the purchase of “two ladders, two hooks, six pike poles and ropes.” And on March 14, 1894, Oregon Engine Company Number One was organized, with Hartley Criddle as its first chief.
Around 1895, the fire station was located in the basement of the then-Village Hall, the same building that housed Maria’s Pizza until it closed down earlier this year.
Two years later, fire fighting services were “updated when a contract was made with Badger Cycle Company to install a system of pipes and three fire hydrants,” the PowerPoint stated.
The cost for each hydrant was $5 whenever community firefighters used them.
By 1921, the annual salaries of fire department members were $20 for the chief, $5 for the treasure, $10 for the secretary and $5 for a fireman.
Four years later, the department threw its first annual banquet, which became a winter tradition. The department also it boasted around 40 members at the time. The PowerPoint stated this is also around the time it purchased its first fire truck for $8,000 – the first in Dane County.
In July 1933, the department formed a committee to “investigate the possibility” of a village swimming pool. The Kiser family at the time dedicated three lots of Waterman plot, “and an additional parcel of land to the Oregon Fire Department to be used as a recreational park.”
The firemen operated the pool for the next 27 years, the PowerPoint stated.
Becoming a department
In a brief presentation to kick off festivities, Linzmeier said until the 1950s, there was no formal fire department in the village – no formal safety protocols or suits.
He said it was just volunteers from the community who already had full-time occupations, who often wore long rubber jackets with helmets that didn’t offer much face protection.
But the department purchased its first oxygen masks in 1940. Around the time, Linzmeier pointed out, it became one of the first “Class A approved” rural fire departments in Wisconsin.
And so in holding that status, Oregon held the first advanced firemanship course in the state in 1950, as well as a school for state instructors on basic firemanship five years later.
For the advanced firemanship course, “instructors for this 26 hour class came from all over the United States,” the PowerPoint stated.
Attendees checked out an example of how the department started to establish its identity – a 1955 Seagrave fire truck model that was parked next to Oregon Community Pool, possibly comparing it to the more modern models strewn about the closed off street.
In August 1959, the Oregon Fire Department became “the first department in the state to be authorized by the (Federal Communications Commission) to operate and transmit base and mobile radios.” Around four years later, the Village of Oregon and Townships of Oregon, Dunn, Rutland and Fitchburg consolidated to create a fire district with a budget of around $8,500. The current fire station was then up and running by August of 1966.
The modern era
The 1970s were a time of technological advancements for the department, with improvements to its alerting system in 1972 – the firefighters had a better sense of knowing what kind of emergency was occurring and where. In 1978, the Oregon Emergency Medical Services department was formed, Linzmeier said.
Around a decade later in 1988, those first two women joined the department.
In the 1990s, Wisconsin passed a law stating firefighters could no longer ride on the outside of an emergency vehicle, which the PowerPoint stated was “upsetting” for the department. In 1994, the fire department celebrated its centennial with a dance, which also included water fights, bucket brigades and a parade.
A year later, the EMS and fire departments consolidated into the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District it is today. In 1999, the district then hired its first full time fire chief with two full time firefighters. Before then, all firefighters volunteered their services, Linzmeier said.
Continuing its legacy of being an educational force, the district formed an internship program in 2004, a three year internship with fire and EMS certifications the department pays for “in full.”
Attendees partook in observing examples of what modern firefighters have been trained to do – a vehicle extrication demonstration educated visitors about how they remove individuals from a car after a collision. There was also a side-by-side sprinkler demonstration, which showed attendees how fast fire can be suppressed if furniture inside a house catches flame.