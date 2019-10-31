Veterans Day – known formerly Armistice Day between the world wars – is Nov. 11 every year, in remembrance of the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
In Oregon, there will be a brief ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the World War I monument downtown, across from Waterman Triangle Park. After the ceremony, the Oregon Senior Center is hosting Veterans Day presentation by David Hosking of the Madison Vet Center, and then a traditional complimentary luncheon for veterans.
Lunch consists of BBQ ribs, cheesy potatoes, herb roasted carrots, cinnamon apples, and pumpkin pie. Non-veterans are asked a suggested $4 donation for those 60 and older (pay only what you can afford) and $8.97 for those under 60.
Reservations for lunch are required and can be made by calling 835-5801 by noon Tuesday, Nov. 5.