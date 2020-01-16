‘Coming to America’
Participants can meet an early 20th century pioneer who reveals the story of his journey to America.
Phil Martin will play Wilhelm Brenner during the “Coming to America” presentation at the Oregon Area Senior Center, 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Brenner is an apprentice at a print shop from Switzerland, who gives up everything for the dream of a better life in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Along the way he meets other immigrants with fascinating stories.
“Touching and humorous, Phil demonstrates his great skill at storytelling, weaving all the immigrants’ stories together in a moving tribute to some of the people that made this great country,” the event description stated.
After the program, people can attend a lunch which includes ham, yams and apple crisp for dessert. Reservations for food are required by noon on Friday, Jan. 17.
For information, call the senior center at 835-5801.