In the wake of banning mass gatherings of 50 people or more, Oregon churches have found worship alternatives for their respective congregations.
First Presbyterian Church and Hillcrest Bible Church have planned for virtual sermons on Youtube or Facebook Live.
Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church has been ordered to cease worship operations until the first week of April by the Madison Diocese Bishop Donald Hying. Previously, it had changed the monthly Luke House meal to consist of sack lunches distributed at the Luke House in Madison, rather than a sit down meal.
Across the Catholic Diocese, priests will still be able to celebrate Holy Communion, but must do so without an assembly of parishoners, according to a letter from the Diocese.
And although Faith Lutheran Church will still allow the 9 a.m. worship on Sunday asking only members who especially need comfort to attend, they will also have a live stream service available.
“During this time of social distancing, we acknowledge that gathering as God’s people and drawing our attention to Him still holds enormous value,” a message on Hillcrest Bible Church’s Youtube channel stated.
At the end of his virtual sermon on Sunday, March 15, Pastor David Bartosik, was reflecting on the larger meaning of the coronavirus.
“There is this pause on life” Bartosik said. “There is this moment when people are saying -- what is this life all about. This is more than just ways to be a better person, this is inviting us into the reason for why we were created.”