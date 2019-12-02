The Oregon community will once again kick off the holiday season at its annual Tree Lighting and Chili event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
People are able to sing along for holiday caroling, observer Santa Claus arrive via fire truck at Waterman/Triangle Park and light the tree.
Following the tree lighting, the public is invited to the Oregon Fire Department building, 131 Spring St., for hot dogs and chili.
Admission to the event, sponsored by the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce and Oregon Area Fire/EMS District, is free.
Organizers encourage visitors to bring a nonperishable food item for the Oregon Area Food Pantry or make a monetary donation.
For information, call 835-3697.