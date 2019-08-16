It will be 125 years ago Sunday, Aug. 25, that the first reference of a fire department was made in the Village of Oregon board minutes.
According to a fire department timeline assembled with the help of the Oregon Area Historical Society, those minutes recorded the purchase of two ladders, two hooks, six pike poles and ropes.
Fire chief Glenn Linzmeier told the Observer that until 1950, there were no formal “objectives” for how local fire departments should operate. So, back in 1888, the Oregon Fire Department looked very different from how it does today, with 35 members including six full-time staff – people from “all walks of life.”
It took a lot to get here, Linzmeier said.
Now known as the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District, it is hosting a 125th anniversary event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District building, 131 Spring St.
With the help of local businesses, the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce and the Oregon Area Historical Society, Linzmeier said planning for the event started in back in April through a joint committee.
“We couldn’t do it without their help and all their time and effort,” Linzmeier said.
At 12:30 p.m., there will be a presentation detailing the last 125 years of how the fire department has evolved to serve the village. There will also be speeches from local dignitaries, and Linzmeier and the fire association president will also offer some words.
It will highlight points like how in 1897, the first fire hydrants were installed in the village at ($5 per hydrant) through a contract with Badger Cycle Company. In 1922, the department purchased its first fire truck. In 1947, it bought its first oxygen masks.
In 1963, the Village and townships of Oregon, Rutland, Dunn and Fitchburg created the fire district, though Fitchburg eventually became its own entity, Linzmeier said. In 1995, the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District was born and continued to form into the public entity it is today, he said.
After the speeches, at 1 p.m., according to an event flyer, there will be a flyover of the American flag.
At 2 p.m., there will be water fights and a vehicle extrication demonstration, which Linzmeier said is a simulation of a car rollover. The car doors are beaten in so they won’t open, he said, and a mannequin will be put inside the vehicle, which staff will attempt to get it out.
At 2:30 p.m., there will be a sprinkler demonstration, which will involve lighting furniture on fire and showing how rapidly it suppresses fire.
Linzmeier said the event will all around be family friendly and community oriented, including bouncy houses for kids. In addition to the festivities, the department will display historical artifacts for the public to view.
For more information about the event, call 835-5587.