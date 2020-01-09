Although drivers education classes are far in the future, children under 8 were able to experience driving a cardboard car at the library.
On Wednesday, Jan. 8, roughly 10 participants came out for the “Cardboard Car” event, creating cars just the right size for them.
Supplies were available including printed out speedometers, license plates, steering wheels and markers, glue and scissors.
Next week participants can bring their hand crafted creations back to the library to watch a “drive in-movie” starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the library.
