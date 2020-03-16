Brooklyn Elementary School’s All Art Mash Up is set for next week, where every student will have a chance to show off their artistry.
The Share Fair and Art Exhibit will be available for viewing at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and Thursday, March 19, at Brooklyn Elementary School, 204 Division S.
The Art Show will have a piece of art from each student at BKE. The pieces feature a variety of mediums, including clay, paint, and chalk will be displayed in the cafeteria.
For the Share Fair event, students are creating visual displays with a topic of their choice. The topics are often something students are passionate about such as crafting, animals or rocks.
On one of the evenings, students are expected to be at their display for one hour to answer questions from visitors.
At the end, students can receive feedback and a medal.
For information, contact Brooklyn PTO at brooklynpto@yahoo.com