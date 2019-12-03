The annual K-9 Breakfast returns to raise money for the Oregon Police Department K-9 fund.
From 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Oregon Fire Department, 131 Spring St., visitors can enjoy an all you can eat breakfast with local first responders.
Santa is planning to visit from 8-11 a.m. and will get some company from another beloved big red fella. Bucky Badger is set to attend the breakfast for the first time, and is scheduled from 9-10 a.m.
The cost is: $5 for general admission, $3 children for ages 4-12 and free for children three years of old and younger. All proceeds benefit the department’s K-9 fund, which supports equipment, services and training for Vende, its German shepherd K-9 officer.
Local officers and firefighters will prepare and serve the food for attendees. Sgt. Dave Elsner said the annual event is a good way for the public to interact with the police and fire department.”
“They can see us work as a team to benefit a program that is a great asset to the community,” he said in a news release.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage, beverages and omelettes made by “Chef Bob.”
For information, call Elsner at 835-3111.