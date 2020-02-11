Bruce Edwin to entertain at senior center Feb. 14
Bruce Edwin, former Oregon School District teacher, is back to entertain audiences at the Oregon Area Senior Center.
Edwin has recorded two children’s albums and his latest, “A Work in Progress,” is a collection of 12 original songs connected to places, people, and progressions in his life.
Edwin will perform at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the senior center, 219 Park St.
“Bruce performs and shares his music whenever an opportunity arises. He enjoys creating song playlists for all occasions, including campfire songs, cowboy songs, patriotic songs and, of course, love songs,” an event description stated.
A meal will be served after the performance. Registration for the meal is required by noon on Friday, Feb. 7.
For information, call the senior center at 835-5801.